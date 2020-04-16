The latest victim of COVID-19 cancellations hits close to home, as the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association made the decision to cancel their remaining events for the current school year.
TSSAA released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:
“With the Governor’s announcement of school closure for the remainder of the school year, all remaining TSSAA events for 2019-20, including all spring sports and the postponed BlueCross Basketball Championships, are cancelled.
This is an unprecedented time across our state and country, and we do not make this decision lightly. We thank all of the participants, their coaches, administrators, parents, and everyone else who has dedicated a tremendous amount of time, passion, and effort to high school athletics, especially these affected events.
To our senior participants — we thank you for everything you have done for your schools and communities and wish you the very best in your bright futures.
This is difficult, but the lessons you’ve learned and friendships you’ve made through high school activities will last your lifetime.
We look forward to the resumption of high school athletics during the 2020-21 school year, and will continue work on those events at this time.
The TSSAA thanks everyone involved for their patience and understanding throughout this process.
Information will be given to member schools regarding summer athletic activities in regards to the sports calendar at a date in the near future.”
Both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial High Schools had just started their spring sports seasons when schools were shut down, putting their season in jeopardy.
The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers basketball team had qualified for the Class AAA state tournament final four when the decision came out, leaving them two games away from a state championship.
TSSAA held off on an official cancellation for almost a month in an effort to play games in May.
However, TSSAA recognizes high school sports as an “extension of the school day,” said executive director Bernard Childress.
No schools means no games.
“This is tough for our girls,” said CCHS softball coach Bran Guy. “To put in all the work they put in throughout the summer and offseason conditioning, and starting off the year with a little success. My heart breaks for all my kids.
“As much as we love getting out there and playing softball, there’s things out there more important than the game,” Guy added.
Across town, the impact is also felt at Stone Memorial.
“Now that it’s official, I had to talk to my players and break the news to them,” said Stone Memorial baseball coach Trent Stokes. “My heart goes out to my players that worked so hard for this season.
“This was one of the hardest-working teams I’ve had in a while, and they had a goal in mind that they wanted to accomplish.
“They were really looking forward to changing the perception of Stone baseball,” Stokes added.
Cumberland County boys soccer was looking to make a return trip to Murfreesboro and the state tournament.
“I talked to my seniors yesterday,” said coach Cub Whitson. “I told them I was grateful for the work they put in. It’s hard for anybody to cope with this, especially some teenagers.
“I hate it for this group,” he added. “From conditioning in December to where we were at, the growth I saw was phenomenal.”
Keeping the bigger picture in perspective is a challenge for area coaches.
“You’ve got to take pride in the work that you did to put yourself in that position,” Stokes said. “I told my guys if this is the worst thing that happens in your life, you’re going to have a great life.”
