Spring sports fans across Tennessee will have their prayers answered next week, when baseball, softball, boys soccer, tennis and track and field will begin their regular seasons.
In 2020, spring sports were infamously cut short after only a week of regular season play due to COVID-19 concerns.
Many teams across Tennessee had played less than four games, regardless of sport, before the shutdown prematurely ended the careers of seniors across the country.
Now, in 2021, fans will return to ball parks, tennis courts and soccer fields across the state, including here in Crossville at Cumberland County and Stone Memorial High Schools.
Each school will hit the ground running with games across the county and state in the first week.
On Monday, Stone Memorial fans can catch the baseball and softball teams at home against Bledsoe and Van Buren counties, respectively. Softball starts at 5 p.m., and baseball at 5:30.
SMHS tennis hosts White County Monday at 3:30 p.m.
Panther soccer will start up Friday as Stone Memorial will travel to Gatlinburg for a weekend tournament.
At Cumberland County, Lady Jet softball will open the season on the road at Rockwood beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Jet baseball starts on the road as well, as they’ll be at White County on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
CCHS soccer will travel to Loudon to open their season on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Cumberland County tennis will host DeKalb County at 3:30 p.m. March 18.
CCHS track and field will travel to Rhea County Saturday for the Rhea County Relays and will host a March 18 track meet in which Stone Memorial will also participate.
TSSAA COVID-19 guidelines are still in place. Fans are asked to social distance and wear facial coverings when around individuals from outside their household. Temperature checks prior to admittance will still take place.
Fans who feel sick or any COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay home.
