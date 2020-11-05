The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has released their proposed district and regional alignments for the upcoming classification cycle, beginning in fall 2021.
In football, Cumberland County and Stone Memorial will move to a new region, although it will look almost identical to their previous one. CCHS and SMHS are currently in Region 3-4A with DeKalb County, Macon County and Livingston Academy.
Beginning in 2021, Stone Memorial and Cumberland County will be in Region 4-4A along with familiar foes DeKalb County, Macon County and Livingston Academy, and will add a new opponent in Upperman, who recently moved up from Class 3A.
Moving to Region 4-4A will shift Stone Memorial and Cumberland County's first-round playoff foes to the east, as Region 3-4A will now be composed of Chattanooga-area schools. 3-4A will include Chattanooga Central, East Hamilton, East Ridge, Hixson, Red Bank, Sequoyah and Soddy-Daisy.
In basketball, the biggest shakeup will see Cumberland County and Stone Memorial compete in Class AAA's District 7. Other teams in District 7AAA include DeKalb County, Livingston Academy, Macon County, Upperman and White County.
Finalized alignments will be confirmed by TSSAA in the coming weeks.
