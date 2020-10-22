The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association released classifications by sport for the 2021-’23 cycle Thursday afternoon, and Cumberland County and Stone Memorial’s athletic programs come in as expected for each sport.
Cumberland County reported an enrollment of 998, followed by Stone Memorial at 982.
Football
In football, both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial will be staying Class 4A. The other members of their current region, 3-4A (Macon County, DeKalb County and Livingston Academy) are also staying Class 4A. The enrollment range for football’s Class 4A is 762-1,114
Nearby programs Upperman High School and Scott High School also moved up to Class 4A, though their regional placement has yet to be determined.
Region alignments for football will be released on Nov. 12.
Basketball, baseball and softball
Basketball, baseball and softball across Tennessee get the biggest shakeup across Tennessee, as the sports will move to four classes instead of three. Cumberland County and Stone Memorial both fall in the middle of Class AAA. The enrollment range for AAA in basketball, baseball and softball is 703-1,128.
Nearby programs also in Class AAA include Upperman, Scott, DeKalb County, Macon County, Livingston Academy, Anderson County, Clinton, White County and Lenoir City.
District and Region alignments for basketball, baseball and softball will be announced on Nov. 12.
Volleyball, soccer, golf, cross country, tennis, wrestling, bowling and track & field.
Stone Memorial and Cumberland County’s volleyball, soccer, golf, cross country, tennis and track & field programs will be in the same classification for the upcoming cycle like in previous seasons.
Each program will be Class AA except for bowling, which is not split into classes, and wrestling, where each program is Class A.
