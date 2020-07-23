Months of questions turned into answers on Wednesday, as the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association approved 12 new regulations for fall sports and contingency plans for football and girls soccer.
The new regulations are to be followed by all member schools for all sports:
1. Temperature checks are required for all coaches, players and team personnel prior to every practice
2. No coach, player or team personnel may participate in practice or a contest without first completing appropriate COVID-19 screening
3. No scrimmages, jamborees, 7-on-7 practice or other types of practice with other teams is permitted
4. At contests, all coaches, players, team personnel, officials, administrators and fans must have their temperatures checked before entering the facility
5. At each contest, a symptom checklist shall be posted prominently
6. At contests in localities where fan attendance is permitted, member schools are encouraged to limit fan attendance to a number that will allow adequate social distancing (e.g., 1/4 to 1/3 of typical seating capacity, depending on the characteristics of the particular venue) and should mark/designate bleachers or seats in order to promote social distancing among spectators
7. Member schools will require that all fans wear facial coverings at all times while on site (except children younger than age 2) and maintain social distancing (6 feet, or the equivalent of two empty seats) between themselves and other fans
8. Items 1 and 2, as well as the social distancing requirement of Item 7, shall also apply to members of a school band or pep band and cheerleaders
9. If a public-address system is in use for a contest, the host school will make public-service announcements at various times during the contest to remind those in attendance to use masks and maintain physical distancing
10. The host school is responsible for providing staff to engage in frequent cleaning and sanitizing of restroom facilities during contests
11. Concession stands are discouraged
12. All coaches must complete the free National Federation of State High Schools Association’s online course “COVID-19 for Coaches and Administrators.”
Along with these regulations, an updated schedule for girls soccer was approved.
The regular season may begin Sept. 7 should Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order stay in place through Aug. 29.
Traditionally starting in mid-August, the change essentially pushes the season back two weeks.
The state soccer tournament will now run Nov. 11-14, two weeks after originally scheduled.
If the order is lifted prior to Aug. 10, girls soccer programs may compete against their original schedule.
Though most questions were answered, the biggest one remains: When will football start?
Though TSSAA approved Option 2 from their contingency plans list, the date for when the season will start cannot be announced yet due to ongoing discussions between TSSAA and the office of Gov. Bill Lee about an exemption for the organization from his executive order limiting gathering sizes.
Under Option 2, TSSAA member schools will have the chance to play eight regular season games instead of 10.
Region games will be given priority, and all students taking virtual classes through their original school will retain their eligibility.
If a team must cancel a game due to COVID-19, it will be recorded as a no contest.
The top two teams from each region will advance to the playoffs instead of the traditional four, reducing the postseason from five rounds to four.
Should the TSSAA receive an exemption, their season will start on time and play all 10 games.
