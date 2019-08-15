The return to school signals a return to fall athletics for more than 100 students at Cumberland County and Stone Memorial High schools.
The TSSAA fall regular season officially begins Aug. 19. Fall sports include cross country, football, soccer, volleyball and golf, which traditionally gets an earlier start.
Week one will see each local team in action. Starting Monday, the Cumberland County girls volleyball team will host their alumni game, with Lady Jet soccer hosting Oliver Springs.
At Stone Memorial, the girls soccer team and volleyball teams will travel to White County.
Both golf programs will compete in the Golf Capital Classic Aug. 19 at Lake Tansi Golf Course.
Cross country at CCHS will begin competition in the Panther Creek Invitational Aug. 24 in Morristown.
SMHS cross country will compete first Sept. 7.
Week one of high school football season in Crossville starts Friday.
The Cumberland County Jets, under the direction of first-year head coach Eric Belew, will travel to Scott High School in Huntsville for their season opener.
Stone Memorial will look to defend their Region 3-4A championship this season. The Panthers open 2019 at home when they host Grace Christian Academy.
