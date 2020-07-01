The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association board met Wednesday afternoon to discuss possible routes to take in regards to the upcoming high school football and girls soccer seasons.
TSSAA announced Tuesday afternoon that the two sports' starts would be delayed until the end of Gov. Bill Lee's state of emergency. As of July 1, that is set to expire on Aug. 29. Golf volleyball and cross country are currently unaffected by TSSAA's decision; only football and girls soccer.
Four options have been laid out for high school football.
Plan A involves the season starting Sept. 18 and a seven-game regular season. TSSAA would redo schedules, and non-playoff teams would have the opportunity to schedule two more games.
Option B proposes the same start date, Sept. 18, and would be an eight-game regular season. The first round of playoffs would be eliminated, and only region champions and runners-up would qualify for the playoffs. Non-playoff teams would have the opportunity to schedule two more games.
Option C would give teams a nine-game regular season and cut off the first two rounds of the playoffs. Only region champions would advance to the postseason. Teams may keep their current schedule under this plan.
Option D would allow teams to schedule up to five additional games, but no postseason would be held or champion named. This option hasn't been given much consideration according to TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress.
For girls soccer, the current plan of action is to extend the season by a few weeks. This will allow for a full postseason and state tournament.
The TSSAA board of control is expected to make its decision on football next week on July 8. More information will be made available as it is presented.
