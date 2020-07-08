The Tennessee Secondary Athletic Association (TSSAA) determined Wednesday morning they will delay their decision for start dates and plans for high school football and girls soccer this season.
“If we have any chance on having fall sports, people need to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands,” said TSSAA executive Director Bernard Childress. “The return on that is getting to have fall sports on time this year.”
This meeting follows last week’s announcement that contact sports, including football and girls soccer, will not be able to fully practice or compete until Tennessee’s state of emergency is lifted.
TSSAA is working with Gov. Bill Lee’s office to determine the best course of action for the fall 2020 sports season pertaining to football and girls soccer.
A new date for the vote has not been determined yet.
