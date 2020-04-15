The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) has officially ended its spring sports season and called off the already-postponed BlueCross Basketball Championships, mirroring Gov. Bill Lee’s recommendation to end the school year.
TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress describes TSSAA sports as “an extension of the school day.”
A screenshot of the email from TSSAA is attached above.
An email has been sent out to coaches and athletic directors from TSSAA to give the news. Updates will be posted when available.
