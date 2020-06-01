Stone Memorial High School’s volleyball program will be in new but familiar hands for the 2020 season.
Panther alum Matt Troino will take over the program following its region semifinal berth last season under Tori Permenter.
“I’m super excited,” Troino said. “It’s a blessing to come back over here and get involved. I know of their success from last year, and I was super excited when they told me I had the chance to be involved in this.”
Though there is no official men’s volleyball through TSSAA, Troino has playing experience with the sport.
“I played competitively in college while I was at Tennessee Tech,” he added.
Troino will also assist the basketball teams. He won multiple district and region tournaments with the Panthers as well as two state tournament appearances.
“I played here all four years under Neil Capps and Mike Buck,” he said. “That was one of my highest priorities; to get back over here with them. They’re a great group of guys, and anything I could do to start learning from them, I was going to take it.”
A 2018 graduate of Tennessee Tech University, Troino has spent his teaching career in a familiar environment. He was at Cumberland County High School last year and South Cumberland Elementary the year before.
“It’s great over there, but being back here is home,” Troino said. “Being within the same school system makes it a simple change.”
Troino plans for the volleyball program to get started in early June.
“Tentative date is June 8,” he said. “I didn’t have contact information, so it was hard to get ahold of the girls and their parents.
“Within the guidelines, we’ve got to stay away from each other. It’s all about getting creative to skill develop.”
Stone Memorial High School volleyball incoming freshman tryouts will be from 4-7 p.m. June 8
Returning player tryouts will be from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.
