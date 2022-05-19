Cumberland County High School senior Treven McGhee’s talents in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles have resulted in an athletic scholarship to East Tennessee State University, as he signed with the school Monday.
“It’s amazing,” McGhee said, “I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life and working to this. It doesn’t even feel real; it hasn’t set in.”
McGhee plans on competing in hurdles for ETSU’s track and field team, a competition he’s excelled in during his junior and senior seasons at CCHS following COVID-19 shutting down his sophomore campaign.
“We’re really proud of Treven,” said CCHS head coach Stuart Bowen. “He’s been with us all four years, and we’ve had some tough times in the program. His freshman year, we had to go practice at Stone because our track was under construction. He lost his whole sophomore season to COVID-19. He’s come a long way and progressed and come a long way.”
At last week’s Class AA track and field sectional, McGhee won both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles to advance to the TSSAA state track and field meet May 24.
“I’m looking forward to that meet, obviously,” McGhee said. “It’s the best hurdlers in the state. I’m very excited to see how I come out of there.”
McGhee’s mentality is one of his strongest attributes.
“Treven isn’t scared to let it all out and see what happens,” Bowen said. “He’s very consistent for us. We don’t have to worry about him being in the right mindset for him to compete. He always rises to the competition.”
McGhee was also the first athlete in CCHS history to win an event at the Volunteer Classic as he took home first in the 300-meter hurdles earlier this season.
A strong connection got the ball rolling on McGhee’s path to ETSU.
“I competed there several years ago, and that’s where I got my career started as a coach,” said Bowen. “They’ve had some tremendous hurdlers the past few years; multiple conference champions and NCAA qualifiers. It fit really well for Treven.”
“My coach reached out to their coach and got contact going, and I started talking to them,” McGhee added. “They wanted me to come visit, and I went up to their campus. I fell in love with it; the community and whole place is so pretty. I want to spend my next four years there.”
McGhee’s decision wasn’t easy, as the standout also drew attention for his abilities in football as a wide receiver for the Jets during their best season since 2002.
“There were two or three places I may have played football, but they were out of town and weren’t close to home,” McGhee said. “It just wasn’t all there. ETSU and all they have to offer was the best option for me.”
McGhee has his sights set on a major while at ETSU.
“Constructional engineering,” he said. “I love building stuff. I love working with my hands and designing things. I want to take that into my next step of my life.”
Though he will enter college track with an impressive résumé, McGhee believes he has room for improvement.
“It’s not over; it’s details at this point,” he said. “Tweaking my form, and getting closer to the hurdle. I’m still working and going to keep getting better.”
