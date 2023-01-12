John Conrad and volunteers with Friends of the Trails have spent several years building trails that Conrad envisioned would one day serve as a Crossville greenway, connecting the community with a network of nature trails.
But the group has completed the trails possible on publicly owned property and — without permission from private property owners — the greenway can’t progress.
“Starting Jan. 1, I don’t have anywhere for trail builders to operate,” Conrad told the Crossville City Council during its Dec. 20 retreat work session.
The greenway has seven segments completed. Some areas are waiting on potential grant funding to connect them with paved multi-use trails. But that application won’t be reviewed until later in the year, Crossville City Manager Greg Wood said.
In the meantime, Conrad is eyeing new trail opportunities in Crossville and Cumberland County.
He has several ideas he can get started on quickly in the new year.
There’s a 2-mile trail that could be built at Meadow Park Lake, the city’s water supply lake off Lantana Rd., just across from the existing Soldier’s Beach Trail.
There’s an opportunity for a state grant to help build a trailhead with restrooms, which could also serve the disc golf course at the lake.
The lollipop trail would loop around to Meadow Creek below the dam and then out-and-back to just below the dam at the lake. There is a pedestrian bridge being installed there providing access to the far side of the lake, and an overlook that could be included in the trail. Hikers would then return along the trail back to the parking area.
Conrad also discussed a possible “far side” trail at Meadow Park Lake, recently accessible through the new bridge and the installation of a new gas pipeline. However, this area would likely be flooded if the city is able to raise Meadow Park Dam and expand the water supply lake in the coming years.
Conrad has also been eyeing property outside the fence of Crossville Memorial Airport on city-owned land. The trail would be accessed via Earl Jones Rd., but would be constructed entirely on city-owned property with room for a 3-mile trail.
This trail would need to be evaluated as part of the airport’s site plan and to ensure it would not impact airport grant funding, City Engineer Tim Begley said.
Conrad said, “We are ready to go — as soon as Tim gives me the OK.”
Conrad said the group would like help from the city in gaining easements for some planned trails that would connect existing trails. While a state law says landowners have no “duty of care” for people using their property for recreation, the lack of an easement or city assuming liability is a concern, he said.
Conrad and the Friends of the Trails are also looking at options to increase hiking at Cumberland Mountain State Park, with a shortcut trail on the 6-mile Overnight Trail.
“Everyone wants to do 2 or 3 miles. Consequently, that whole half of the park is used very little,” Conrad said. “We came up with the idea if we put a shortcut trail in, you’d now have a 3-mile trail that people could do.”
He’s been talking with the park about the plan, and he hopes to get permission to begin work in the spring, with the trail ready to open possibly in time for the fall Cumberland County Hiking Marathon.
The trail does pose some challenges. A suspension bridge on the trail crosses Three Mile Creek. Ideally, the shortcut would begin after the bridge, crossing back over the creek with a short connector trail to the other side.
“Unfortunately, Three Mile Creek is quite substantial,” Conrad said.
The needed bridge would exceed the volunteer trail builders’ ability.
Instead, the proposed trail would veer off the existing trail just before the bridge, following the bridge on the other side for a time before tying in with the other side of the Overnight Trail.
“We’ve been over there and explored it and flagged the first attempt at a route,” he said. “It seems viable.”
A more ambitious trail is a trail connecting downtown Crossville with the state park.
“Everyone I’ve mentioned this to is excited about the prospect,” Conrad said, noting it’s only two miles from downtown Crossville to the park boundary.
He’s unsure of the route the trail would take — through Old Mail Rd. or S. Main St. — to connect into the existing Overnight Trail. Each route does include privately owned parcels. From there, it would still be several miles along the existing trail to the state park restaurant.
