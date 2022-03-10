Cumberland County High School senior Kole Torres took a big step in his basketball career Tuesday afternoon as he signed to play at Bryan College.
“It feels great,” Torres said. “It’s a weight off my shoulder and I’m glad I got to do it and live my dream to play college basketball at a high level. I can’t wait to get started.”
Torres is the first signee for CCHS head coach Taylor Denney.
“I’m really excited for him,” Denney said. “He’s worked so hard for this for a long time. Bryan is a great landing spot for him. Selfishly, I’m glad he’s close so I can go watch him play.”
Bryan is an NAIA program from Dayton that competes in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
“They have a great culture there, and the fans are great,” Torres said. “It’s close to home and has a small campus.”
The recruiting process was a lengthy one for Cumberland County’s Torres, a lefty guard who totaled 1,211 career points with the Jets. Torres was a first-team all-district selection and all-tournament selection this season.
“I kept in touch with Bryan throughout the year, but the focus was my season here,” he said. Deep down, I knew I wanted to go to Bryan.”
Torres’ love of athletics will guide his educational path at Bryan.
“I want to go into athletic science,” he said. “In the summer, my trainer helped me with all the things I lacked. That really interests me, so why not help other people.”
The journey to college sports features some help along the way.
“Obviously my mom, dad and brother,” Torres said. “They were always pushing me. Coach Denney this year and Coach Will Foster the first three years getting me started. He put me in the fire right away. Also thanks to coach Don Rekoske at Bryan for giving me this opportunity.”
At the college level, Torres brings multiple strengths to the Lions.
“I think I have a high basketball IQ,” he said. “I can do a little bit of everything. I can get other people involved if my shot’s not falling.”
Denney mirrors Torres’ beliefs.
“He’s got a pretty high basketball IQ, and his defense really exploded this year as the season went on. He can shoot the ball, and that’s the name of the game.”
Despite his current abilities, Torres knows he has room for improvement at the college level.
“I definitely need to get faster and stronger,” he said. “Also get better at defense. I thought I did pretty good this year, but those athletes are way different than high school. I’m starting working right away. The signing is done; no need to wait.”
Torres is the latest Crossville athlete to sign a college scholarship.
“That’s every little kid’s dream in sports,” Denney said. “To be good enough to have that opportunity.”
