Tuesday’s trip to Rhea County was successful for the Cumberland County Jets, as they defeated the Golden Eagles, 86-55.
“We didn’t do a great job of rebounding in the first few minutes, but after that I thought we did a great job on the glass,” said CCHS head coach Will Foster.
Jet guard Kole Torres hit six three-pointers on his way to 30 points and five rebounds in the victory.
Rhea County kept pace with the Jets in the first quarter, holding an 18-17 lead late in the frame before the Jets ended the period on a 7-0 run.
A strong second quarter gave Cumberland County a 46-34 halftime lead.
CCHS grew their halftime lead to 64-48 by the end of the third period before winning by a final score of 86-55.
Jackson Inman also hit double-figures with 17 points and nine rebounds.
The Jets have won three straight and were 10-11 overall going into Thursday’s game at Clarkrange and Saturday’s district-deciding matchup with Grundy County.
“This is a huge week,” said Foster. “We can’t overlook Clarkrange. We’ve got to use that as a stepping stone to get ready for Grundy.”
Highlights from Thursday and Saturday’s games can be found online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Cumberland County (86): Kole Torres 30, Jackson Inman 17, Ace Hawkins 7, Jaxon Reed 6, Reece Crockett 5, Devin Lane 5, Carson Conatser 5, Buzz Hollingsworth 3, Bradean Woodard 3, Ethan Mosley 2, Tucker McNally 2, Isaiah Scarbrough 1
