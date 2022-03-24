The Joseph Warlick Memorial Foundation and All-In FC TN are hosting six TOPSoccer dates in April and May at the Putnam County Sports Complex from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.
TOPSoccer provides the opportunity to learn and play soccer for any boy or girl with special needs.
The program is free and incorporates fitness and fun while building self-esteem through modified soccer games.
TOPSoccer will be held each Friday in April and the first Friday in May.
Athletes with physical, intellectual and emotional differences ages 4-18 are invited to register at www.allinforever11.com.
