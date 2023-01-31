Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing Rain expected. Ice accumulation of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&