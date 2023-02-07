Tonight's home game with DeKalb County is big for the Cumberland County Lady Jets. A victory for CCHS should secure at least the No. 4 seed in the district standings and make sure Cumberland County hosts the first round of next week's district tournament.
Tonight's game BIG for CCHS Lady Jets
