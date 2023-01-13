Cumberland County High School basketball coaches announced this morning their games scheduled for tonight in DeKalb County in Smithville are still on. The girls game is set for 6 p.m. Stay tuned to the Crossville-Chronicle for the latest developments.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected with total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Higher elevations across the Cumberland Plateau in Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Now until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially overnight tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Less traveled and secondary roads will become slick and hazardous. Periods of snow will continue through this evening with temperatures falling below freezing. Snow covered roadways could develop at that point. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
