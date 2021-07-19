After more than a year of waiting, the Tokyo 2020 summer Olympic games are now less than a week away.
More than 11,000 athletes from 206 countries will compete in 33 sports over the 16 days of games.
Fans in the United States will have to keep time zone differences in mind as Tokyo is 14 hours ahead of the Central time zone.
The Olympics will feature six new sports in 2021: baseball/softball, karate, skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing.
Olympic basketball begins July 25 and runs through Aug. 8. The men’s basketball final is set for Aug. 6 at 9:30 p.m. The women’s final tips off Aug. 7 at 9:30 p.m.
Track and field events dominate Week 2, beginning July 30. The women’s 100-meter final is the morning of July 31, while the men’s is set for Aug. 1.
The Olympic games will be broadcast in the United States on NBC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.