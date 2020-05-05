It’s been a while since I’ve seen or heard from most of you, as COVID-19 has stopped the sports world from spinning.
I wanted to take a minute to touch base on some slight changes here in the sports department at the Chronicle.
As you saw on the front page, we are shifting from our three-days-per-week print schedule to two days.
The loss of a print day will have no effect on the Chronicle’s commitment to providing award-winning sports coverage to Crossville and Cumberland County throughout the year.
We will be utilizing more sports coverage in Tuesday’s and Friday’s print issues, as well as video coverage and photo galleries that can be found online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
You’ll still see Walt Riches and myself at scrimmages, practices, games, scholarship signings, golf tournaments and more, just like before (whenever sports start back up, of course).
Though it feels like we’ve been in sports purgatory for months and months, the light at the end of the tunnel is ahead.
NASCAR will resume actual (not virtual) racing May 17, marking the return to professional sports we’ve all been waiting for.
The NBA and MLB are both eager to start back and are currently working through the logistics of a return to competition. We could hear from MLB as early as this week.
Here in Crossville, golf courses have opened back up with extra precautions to keep golfers and employees safe.
But still, our high school sports teams wait for the official OK to return to team workouts, practices and scrimmages.
TSSAA has recommended all participating athletic departments follow their original sports calendar as written, and to follow local and state guidelines regarding social distancing.
I am eagerly awaiting the day our local sports teams can return to practice and workouts together.
I can’t think of a period in my life I’ve went this long without sports; and this has made me appreciate my role here in Crossville’s athletics scene that much more.
I hope to be out on a field in the coming weeks. I’ve missed seeing the athletes I cover and capturing their sports accomplishments and memories from behind my Nikon’s lenses.
Until then, I’ll stay safe at home reading the constant Jordan vs. LeBron arguments stirred up by “The Last Dance” series airing Sunday nights on ESPN.
It’s all we sports fans have right now.
