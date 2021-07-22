Day one of the Golf Capital of Tennessee Women's Open has concluded from Stonehenge Golf Club where Knoxville native and Virginia Tech sophomore Alyssa Montgomery finds herself atop the leaderboard at -4.
Montgomery's 68 is one stroke ahead of Sarah Shipley and Sophie Linder who currently sit at -3.
In the senior division, Kelly Morris leads at 74 (+2) after day one. Jeannette Kohlhass is in second at 75 (+3).
Day one standings are posted online at: https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/2805578
Day one photos are available at: https://zenfolio.page.link/66WyJ
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.