The Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program invites grades 4-12 from Cumberland County to come explore the shotgun shooting sports and try hitting a few targets on their own.
The free Recruitment Day is on Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will introduce youth to teams in their area. Cumberland County’s event will be held at the Fairfield Glade Sportsman’s Club, 650 Shorty Barnes Rd.
“We’re always excited to welcome and introduce new athletes to the sport. Whether you’ve handled a firearm before or not, Recruitment Day is a safe and fun way to try the sport for the first time,” said Andrew Peercy, Tennessee SCTP manager.
No previous experience is needed. Beginners will be guided through proper firearm safety and receive one-on-one instruction before having the chance to hit a few practice targets.
Interested youth must have a legal guardian present to participate. Safety equipment will be provided and most locations will have firearms for attendees. But participants are encouraged to bring any equipment they do own.
Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program is among the biggest and best shooting programs in the state. It develops athletes who win national titles and go on to be Olympians. It is run by Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, to introduce kids to the great outdoors.
Tennessee SCTP athletes learn valuable life skills including safe firearm handling, responsibility and teamwork. In addition, athletes gain a supportive community and have opportunities to win scholarships.
“Tennessee SCTP is a great introduction for kids to a sport they can pursue for a lifetime,” said Michael Butler, CEO of Tennessee Wildlife Federation. “And the skills they learn can be applied in the hunting blind. Special taxes on firearms and ammunition generate millions every year for conservation as do the sporting licenses bought by hunters and anglers. It’s how wildlife conservation is funded in Tennessee.”
To learn more about Tennessee SCTP Recruitment Day visit tnwf.org/explore.
