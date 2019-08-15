Via TSSAA
High school football kicks off in less than two weeks, and schedules for all 342 TSSAA football-playing schools are now available on www.TSSAAsports.com.
More than 1,750 games are set to be played this season beginning with the first game of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 21 when East Ridge hosts Whitwell.
When schools enter their team’s roster details in the TSSAA portal those will also be posted to the football section of TSSAAsports.com.
Visitors to the website will also find a weekly scoreboard and regularly updated region standings leading up to Nov. 1, when the state office releases the 2019 playoff brackets.
The four weeks of postseason games culminate with the BlueCross Bowl State Football Championships scheduled for Dec. 5-7 at Tennessee Tech in Cooke-ville.
