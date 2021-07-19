It was a busy weekend of state tournament baseball at Crossville’s Centennial Park as the site hosted two Cal Ripken championship series.
Both the 4-5 year old T-Ball and 6-year old coach pitch divisions held their state title games in Cumberland County with a local team competing in both.
Crossville’s T-Ball Titans earned the state’s biggest crown as they won their respective state championship, while the coach pitch team finished runner-up.
“It shows how much youth baseball there is in the surrounding counties and state,” said Crossville Leisure Services Program Manager Mason Fox. “It was good to see a different kind of crowd down at the fields.”
The T-Ball state tournament featured youth athletes from Fentress County while the coach pitch championship drew a team from White House, near Nashville.
Bringing the tournament to Crossville was the work of Jim Wilson, who serves on the board for Cal Ripken Baseball.
“He works good for us, and he’s been bidding for this for the last few years,” Fox added.
Inclement weather added to the week of preparation for the tournament.
“More of the preparation this week was due to the rain not being in our favor,” Fox said. “It was good for the coaches and Jim to work with us to get it all in.”
