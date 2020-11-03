SMHSFCSFB2-13.JPG
Tickets for this Friday's Class 4A playoff game between Stone Memorial and Tullahoma are now on sale, and must be purchased online prior to the game.
Tickets are listed at $8 and will also feature a $1 processing fee from GoFan. Paper tickets will not be available for the game, and all tickets must be purchased through the following link: https://gofan.co/app/events/135725.
Stone Memorial at Tullahoma is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
 
