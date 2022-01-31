Crossville has three new Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Blue Belts as Josh Rees, Bubba Grant and Doug Grant were all promoted to the blue belt rank on Saturday night at Crossville Mixed-Martial Arts.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has a stricter promotion system than most other forms of martial arts. It typically takes years between belt graduations and over 10 years to obtain a black belt. All three students have put in close to two years of training for their promotion to blue belt. The blue belt is the second of five main belts awarded in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and takes an average of 1.5 years to achieve.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is a newer form of martial arts taught in Cumberland County, only being in the county now for around 10 years, and to have three new Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Blue Belts in the area is big for the area’s martial arts and grappling community.
Crossville MMA has the only Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu program in the area and has classes weekdays at 577 Old Lantana Rd. in the old Pit building.
Visit www.crossvillemma.com for more information.
