A look at this week's games at Stone Memorial and Cumberland County High Schools.

Tuesday, Sept. 1

GOLF: Warren County vs. Stone Memorial at Bear Trace @ 1 p.m.

SOCCER: Cumberland County at Stone Memorial @ 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: Livingston Academy at Stone Memorial, freshman begin @ 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 3

GOLF: Cumberland County vs. Cookeville at Stonehenge Golf Club

GOLF: Livingston Academy vs. Stone Memorial at Bear Trace at 1 p.m.

SOCCER: Cumberland County at Livingston Academy @ 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: Stone Memorial at Rhea County @ 4 p.m. CST

Friday, Sept. 4

FOOTBALL: Livingston Academy at Cumberland County @ 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL: DeKalb County at Stone Memorial @ 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: Cumberland County at Van Buren County @ 5 p.m.

