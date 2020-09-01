A look at this week's games at Stone Memorial and Cumberland County High Schools.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
GOLF: Warren County vs. Stone Memorial at Bear Trace @ 1 p.m.
SOCCER: Cumberland County at Stone Memorial @ 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Livingston Academy at Stone Memorial, freshman begin @ 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 3
GOLF: Cumberland County vs. Cookeville at Stonehenge Golf Club
GOLF: Livingston Academy vs. Stone Memorial at Bear Trace at 1 p.m.
SOCCER: Cumberland County at Livingston Academy @ 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Stone Memorial at Rhea County @ 4 p.m. CST
Friday, Sept. 4
FOOTBALL: Livingston Academy at Cumberland County @ 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL: DeKalb County at Stone Memorial @ 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Cumberland County at Van Buren County @ 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.