Elks Lodge #2751, located at at 1145 Genesis Rd, is hosting another Hoop Shoot Fundraiser this Friday, Jan. 17, from 4 until 7 p.m.
Individuals are invited to enjoy a breaded or grilled pork tenderloin sandwich, french fries, cole slaw, dessert and tea or coffee. Total cost of the fundraiser meal is $8.00.
All proceeds go to the 2019-'20 Elks Hoop Shoot Program for purchasing plaques, shirts and physical education equipment for all nine Cumberland County Elementary Schools.
