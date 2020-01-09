A 28-8 run in the third quarter put the nail in Bledsoe County’s coffin Tuesday, as the Cumberland County Jets improved to 3-0 in District 7AA play with a 70-48 victory over the Warriors.
“You’ve got to be able to go on the road and win, and we did a good job tonight,” said CCHS coach Will Foster.
Senior Mason Wyatt led the way for CCHS with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists. Sophomore Jackson Inman also stepped up, posting 20 points, seven steals and five rebounds.
Jet forward Trystan Miller added seven points and 10 rebounds.
CCHS’ victory comes down a starter, as Kole Torres has been out due to illness.
“We’ve got eight guys that could start,” said Foster on filling Torres’ role. “That’s a luxury we have. We went eight-deep in the first half, and those kids are ready to go. Jackson stepped up and played very well tonight.”
Bledsoe County briefly took a 12-8 lead in the first period before a 10-0 CCHS run put the Jets up 18-12 early in the second quarter. The Jets led 32-23 at halftime.
Cumberland County put the game away in the third quarter, as they outscored the Warriors 28-8 in the frame to take a lead 60-31 going into the fourth period.
“We started off a little slow in the first quarter, and really turned it up in the second half,” Foster said. “They came out in the third quarter and put it away.”
Cumberland County held on through the fourth period to win by a final score of 70-48.
The Jets have yet to lose a District 7AA contest since moving to the district in 2017-’18. CCHS is a perfect 23-0 against 7AA foes.
Cumberland County is 9-9 overall and will travel to Marion County on Friday.
Cumberland County (70): Mason Wyatt 22, Jackson Inman 20, Trystan Miller 7, Carson Conatser 6, Reese Dykes 4, Adam Floyd 4, Ace Hawkins 4, Devin Lane 2, Trevor Parsons 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.