Longtime Cumberland County High School assistant football coach Rocky Gora passed away unexpectedly over the weekend. The Crossville Chronicle will publish a tribute to Gora in the Friday, Sept. 24 edition of The Zone. Members of the Crossville football community are encouraged to submit photos or memories of Gora to sports@crossville-chronicle.com.
The Zone to pay tribute to Rocky Gora Friday
Michael Lindsay
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
