At long last, The Zone will be here next Friday, bringing a new wave of sports coverage to Cumberland County and Crossville.
The Zone will kick off next Friday, Aug. 13, with the return of our fall sports preview.
Included in the preview will be team photos, rosters and schedules for each high school fall sports program at both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial High Schools.
Youth and middle school sports are starting up in Cumberland County, and we’re proud to bring that coverage to our readers.
Seniors in Fairfield Glade are always active, and we’d love to know what’s going on in the Glade and feature their happenings in The Zone.
Outdoors and recreation activities are great submissions for The Zone as well.
The Zone will also take a look at college football both here in Tennessee and across the country.
NFL football kicked off on Thursday with the Hall of Fame game between Pittsburgh and Dallas.
The Zone will take a look at both the Tennessee Titans and the NFL as a whole as week one will be here before we know it.
I’m excited to bring this new level of sports coverage to sports fans in and around Crossville.
We at the Chronicle are still seeking input from our readers; what do you want to see in The Zone?
Shoot me an email at sports@crossville-chronicle.com with your ideas.
• • •
Michael Lindsay is sports editor of the Crossville Chronicle. He can be reached at sports@crossville-chronicle.com and 931-484-5145.
