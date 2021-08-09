The Crossville Chronicle’s brand-new sports section, The Zone, debuts this Friday with our 16-page fall sports preview, and I couldn’t be more excited for where this will take our sports coverage in Cumberland County.
Kicking off with our fall sports preview will give readers a chance to learn about the middle and high school sports teams we’ll be covering this fall; the football, girls soccer, volleyball, golf and cross country teams at both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial High Schools.
Also featured will be the band and cheer programs from both schools.
The Zone fall sports preview will also take a look at college and professional football that impacts sports fans here in Crossville and Cumberland County.
After this Friday’s fall sports preview, The Zone will focus more on recaps, previews and more from the Aug. 20 edition onward.
We’ve received some valuable feedback from readers on what they want to read in The Zone, and we are still taking suggestions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.