Months of preparation have come to fruition as the Crossville Chronicle is proud to introduce The Zone, a brand-new sports section with more content than ever before.
The Zone kicks off this week with the return of our local high school fall sports preview, with rosters, schedules and photos of each high school fall sports team at Cumberland County and Stone Memorial high schools.
We want this initial issue to focus on our local athletes. Starting next week with the Aug. 20 edition, The Zone will stretch outside of Crossville and hit on college sports, NFL, racing, youth sports, senior sports, golf and more.
But for now, let’s keep our attention here on our local athletes who have spent months preparing for their respective sports seasons in the intense summer heat.
We at the Crossville Chronicle are proud to bring the accomplishments and journeys of our local athletes into the spotlight with The Zone.
With this new, innovative sports section, we hope to serve all readers in Cumberland County with relevant content.
I’m still interested in hearing what our audience wants in The Zone. Our section will feature a weekly outdoors and recreation section, which I envision as a “reader submission section” where we can all submit content.
I’ve already heard back from multiple readers on ideas I hadn’t thought of, so thank you to those who have contacted me so far.
The Zone will also give me a chance to broaden my horizons a little as I’ll start writing a weekly column touching a little on sports, life, photography, myself, gaming and anything in between.
I’m still looking for a column name if anybody has suggestions.
For those who don’t know, my nickname is “Goose,” so we want to tie that in somehow. Shoot me an email with your best idea to sports@crossville-chronicle.com and hopefully we can come up with a good name by next week.
With all that said, I truly am excited to take our sports coverage in Cumberland County to a whole new level.
I love this community and the people in it, and I take pride in delivering quality, relevant sports coverage to our entire audience.
The Zone is now on newsstands as part of the Friday, Aug. 13 edition of the Crossville Chronicle.
• • •
Michael Lindsay is sports editor of the Crossville Chronicle. He can be reached at sports@crossville-chronicle.com and 931-484-5145.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.