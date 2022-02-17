With the District 7AAA basketball tournament underway, the Cumberland County Jets put together one of their more impressive performances en route to a 67-39 victory over DeKalb County in Wednesday’s quarterfinal round at CCHS.
“It was win or go home tonight,” said Jet head coach Taylor Denney. “(CCHS assistant) coach Jon Torres had a great game plan on how to guard DeKalb, and the boys really bought in and played hard for each other.”
The Jets entered the tournament as the overall No. 3 seed and eliminated No. 6 DeKalb County, who upset CCHS one week ago.
“It feels great to bounce back and beat a good team,” said CCHS senior Jackson Inman. “We were moving the ball around and played good defense.”
Wednesday, however, saw the Jets engineer a lockdown defensive performance.
“In district play, we played a lot of zone and they hadn’t seen us play much man,” Denney said. “That’s all we worked on for the last week or so.”
Leading Cumberland County was Inman with 22 points, followed by fellow senior Carson Conatser with 14.
Kole Torres and Jaxon Reed also hit double figures with 10 points each.
“Jackson played really good and I don’t think he took too many tough shots,” Denney added. “He played within the offense and the kids shared the basketball.”
Cumberland County went ahead 11-1 in the game’s opening minutes and led 13-5 after one period.
Midway through the second, CCHS pushed out to a 29-8 lead and held a 31-15 halftime advantage. Cumberland County’s lead only grew in the second half as they led 54-26 after three periods, and won by a 67-39 margin.
“The last time we played them, they hit some deep threes,” Inman said. “We didn’t let them have any open shots this time. That was all coach Denney. He switched up the defense perfect.”
Wednesday’s win advances the Jets to Friday’s District 7AAA semifinals against No. 2 White County, which will be played at Tennessee Tech University’s Hooper Eblen Center.
“It’s going to be a big game,” Denney said. “We’ll get them for the third time in a week. Coach Eric Mitchell does a fantastic job, and they’re really good. But if we defend like we did tonight, I’ll take these boys to go play anybody.”
Cumberland County vs. White County at Tennessee Tech is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. White County defeated the Jets twice last week to take the overall no. 2 seed.
“That’s a great opportunity to go play up at Tech,” Inman added. “White County is a good team, but we’re going to bounce back from last week and hopefully everything goes better.”
Photos and highlight video from Wednesday’s win available at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Cumberland County (67): Jackson Inman 22, Carson Conatser 14, Jaxon Reed 10, Kole Torres 10, Braeden Woodard 5, Devin Lane 4, Reece Crockett 2
* * *
The Stone Memorial Panther boys and Cumberland County Lady Jets had first round byes as they each won their respective regular season District 7AAA titles.
Stone Memorial’s boys will face Livingston Academy at TTU Friday at 8:30 p.m., while the Lady Jets face Upperman at 7 p.m., also at Tech.
