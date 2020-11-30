The public is invited to attend a viewing of "The Life of Joseph Vaughn Warlick" video documentary this Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Central Baptist Church, 1346 S Main St., Crossville.
Joseph tragically lost his life on March 7, and was a member of the local soccer community. Joseph's family and friends would greatly appreciate your presence at the premiere of the documentary. The evening will give great insight into the testimony of his life and the mission of the Joseph Warlick Memorial Foundation.
The foundation's current campaign, #allinforever11, strives to set up a TOPSoccer program and build an indoor soccer complex to serve the Upper Cumberland region in Cookeville.
The event will begin with a brief introduction, followed by a viewing of the film, and end with a Q&A session.
Along with the Tuesday viewing in Crossville, the documentary will be shown Monday, Dec. 30, at Washington Avenue Baptist Church, located at 161 N. Washington Ave, Cookeville, 38501.
The event will begin promptly at 6 p.m. and will last approximately an hour and a half. Out of respect for our communities, face covering will be required and guests will be asked to maintain social distancing.
