The Golf Capital of Tennessee tees off Thursday and runs through Saturday at Stonehenge Golf Club. Here's what locals need to know:
The field
The tournament has 90 players from all over the country.
“We have a few defending champions in the field,” said Stonehenge head golf professional Jeremy Jones.
Those champions include the 2020 champion Michaela Morard and Ashli Bunch, the 2019 tournament winner.
There will be a standard and senior division for the tournament.
Fan information
Fans interested in attending have multiple options on spectating.
“We’ll have bleachers back again behind the 18 green,” Jones said. “You can bring a lawn chair and set up on your favorite hole or walk with the ladies and follow a group.”
The tournament pushed through the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but is back in full swing for 2021.
“It’s nice,” said Jones. “We hear every year how much the ladies appreciate the volunteers, and we’re glad that we’re able to do that again.”
This is the 13th year the tournament has been held at Stonehenge, the premier golf course of Fairfield Glade.
Where to learn more
The tournament teed off Thursday. Standings, results, photos, videos and more are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com and on Twitter at @CrossvilleNews.
Tournament information is also available through the TN Golf Association at TNgolf.org/TGA.
