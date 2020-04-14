What’s the “Golf Capital of Tennessee” without golf?
Area golf courses are feeling the effects of COVID-19, with seven of Cumberland County’s nine golf courses closed since mid-March due to the virus.
“If somebody tells you they expected this or have seen this before, they’ve made that up,” said Fairfield Glade director of golf Jeff Houston. “Our No. 1 concern is the health of the community and employees. That sets everything that we do.”
Fairfield Glade’s five courses (Dorchester, Druid Hills, Stonehenge and Heatherhurst’s Brae and Crag) are closed. So are Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain and Lake Tansi Golf Course.
“The one thing we know is our health professionals are in unison telling us to stay home,” said Gavin Darbyshire, head golf professional at Lake Tansi. “You want to protect your employees, yourself and your family, and also your own community.”
Lake Tansi feels its obligation to its community and employee health outweighs the need to play golf.
“You have so much to weigh,” Darbyshire added. “People really enjoy coming out to play golf, but on the other hand you’ve got employees that you’re asking to come out and expose themselves and their families at home.”
The financial impact of COVID-19’s shutdowns has hit the Cumberland County golf community hard.
“Our revenue number from last April was between $650,000-$700,000, and that is food sales, merchandise and golf fees,” Houston said on Fairfield Glade. “You can certainly say it’s a little north of $600,000 if we have no golf for the entire month of April.
“April, May and the first of June are our biggest months of the year for our timeshare business and our golf packages, not to mention our local play.”
Lake Tansi had shown growth through the past two years leading into 2020.
“Our pre-bookings for this coming season looked very good,” Darbyshire said. “Our revenue each of that last two years has increased very nicely.
“Last year, we surpassed our budget by about $50,000, and we were planning on having a similar year this year,” he added. “That is very likely not going to happen now. Now we’re going to a mode of minimizing any expenses we can to minimize the impact while we’re shut down.”
Courses are still able to do essential maintenance and upkeep during the shutdown.
“We will take measures to cut expenses as long as it doesn’t adversely affect the golf courses themselves,” said Houston on Fairfield’s courses. “Our chemical applications that have to go on during the spring, we will not let this adversely affect the conditions of the golf courses.
“Our board of directors has been incredibly generous in support in all of our facilities and employees during this time,” Houston added.
Darbyshire was equally complimentary.
“Our superintendent has the course in really nice shape, and this is certainly going to have a huge impact on that,” he said.
Looking ahead, courses are attempting to help golfers move booked tee times to the future if possible.
“We’ve contacted some future bookings to let them know we’re closed for now,” Darbyshire said. “Many people have canceled on their own. Those who haven’t, we ask if they want to rebook for a later date. We’ve also got some tournaments on our schedule to see if they still plan to try and go ahead or go ahead and book a date in the fall.”
Fairfield Glade is making similar accommodations.
“The first thing we try to do is move them to a date in the future,” Houston said. “We’re trying to move our packages and visitors into the summer time frame.”
It’s been a spring of firsts in the golf community, and looking to the future is tough.
“There’s no playbook for what to do in this,” Houston added. “What everybody is doing is what they think is best, and there’s nothing wrong with that. There are places out there that are allowing golf, and others have closed up.
“It’s not that one group knows more than the other.”
