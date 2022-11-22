The Cumberland County High School Jets and Lady Jets will kick off the holiday basketball tournament season this week when they play host to a three-school Classic with Stone Memorial and Meigs County on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25-26. All games will be at CCHS.
On Friday, Stone Memorial will battle Meigs County. The girls’ contest is set to begin at 3 p.m., with the boys’ game scheduled to get going at 4:30 p.m.
The Stone Memorial girls are currently 2-1 on the year and will be on the road tonight [Nov. 22] at powerhouse Cookeville. The Lady Panthers opened the year with a 61-46 road victory at Maryville and followed that by splitting two games at the Science Hill Classic in Johnson City, Tn. SMHS defeated Morristown West 44-41, but dropped a 53-47 decision to Jefferson County in the final game of the day.
The Stone boys, who went to the state tournament last year, are currently 3-0 for the season after victories over Maryville [60-57], Science Hill [70-51] and Jefferson County [69-47].
The Meigs County Tigers and Lady Tigers, from Decatur, Tn., are currently 1-1 on the year. Both Meigs’ teams lost to White County in the season opener but followed that up last week with wins over Harriman High School. They will be hosting Polk County tonight [Nov. 22].
The Cumberland County Jets and Lady Jets battled through their first two games of the 2022-’23 season. CCHS fell 64-41 to Pickett County in the boys’ opener, and then dropped a 62-22 decision to Cookeville. The Lady Jets, on the other hand, beat Pickett County 72-50, but lost in an overtime battle with Cookeville, 54-49.
Cumberland County will host McMinn Central tonight [Nov.22]. The girls’ game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
