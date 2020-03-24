The 2020 Young Sportsman Spring Turkey Hunt is the perfect way to get your youth outside the weekend of March 28-29.
The regular spring turkey hunt starts the next weekend, Saturday, April 4 and continues through Sunday, May 17.
“We all need to practice healthy social distancing and follow the recommendations from the experts in this time,” said Joe Benedict, Wildlife and Forestry Division chief for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. “One way we can do that is to head outdoors and take advantage of turkey season.”
The Young Sportsman Hunt is for ages 6-16. One bearded turkey is allowed per day. Any turkey harvested during the Young Sportsman Hunt counts toward the spring season limit of four unless taken on a wildlife management area where turkeys are designated as bonus birds.
Each young sportsman must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult, age 21 or older, who must remain in position to take control of a device. Multiple youth may be accompanied by a single non-hunting adult who is not required to have a license.
More on the Young Sportsman Hunt, the 2020 spring turkey season and WMAs can be found in the 2019-’20 Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide. The guide is at www.tnwildlife.org and also available at TWRA license agents.
