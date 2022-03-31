Tennessee’s 2022 spring turkey hunting season opens Saturday, April 2, in most areas of the state.
In an effort to help the turkey population in specific areas, the season starts April 16 in the Mississippi Alluvial Valley Unit consisting of
Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale, Shelby and Tipton counties; and in Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln and Wayne counties in Middle Tennessee. The Young Sportsman Hunt is April 9-10 in those counties.
The season concludes May 15 in all areas of the state.
This will be the third spring turkey season to “Tag Before You Drag” where hunters tag their big game animal in the field prior to moving.
Hunters can use the TWRA on the Go app to e-tag and report their harvest in the field in one easy step, with or without cellphone service, prior to moving.
Hunters who do not have a phone can attach one of the temporary transportations tags that printed at the bottom of their hunting license.
They have until midnight the same day of the harvest (or before leaving the state) to check in their harvest at GoOutdoorsTennessee.com or at one of several manned check stations.
Temporary transportation tags can also be obtained by logging in at GoOutdoorsTennessee.com.
One bearded turkey is allowed per day, not to exceed the spring season limit of three bearded turkeys (two birds in the MAV unit).
A hunting and fishing combination (Type 001), plus a supplemental big game license, or a sportsman license is required.
To purchase a license online, go to https://www.gooutdoorstennessee.com/.
More information on the 2022 spring turkey season can be found in the 2021-’22 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide, available at www.tnwildlife.org and at TWRA offices and license agents.
Hunting hours are 30 minutes prior to legal sunrise until legal sunset; times can be found in the TWRA On the Go app.
Legal hunting equipment includes shotguns using ammunition loaded with No. 4 shot or smaller, longbows, recurve bows, compound bows and crossbows.
Firearms and archery equipment may have sighting devices, except those devices utilizing an artificial light capable of locating wildlife.
