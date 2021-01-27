The University of Tennessee has found its new football coach as former UCF coach Josh Heupel was introduced Wednesday afternoon.
The hiring of Heupel was made by new Tennessee athletic director Danny White, who also comes from the University of Central Florida.
Heupel replaces Jeremy Pruitt, who was fired with cause due to an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations.
The new Vols' head coach will make $4 million per year for six years under his new contract.
More details to be posted as available.
