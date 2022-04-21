University of Tennessee athletics historian Harris “Bud” Ford spoke to the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon.
Ford’s media relations career at Tennessee has spanned more than 45 years. He became the full-time sports information director in 1966 until retiring from the position in 2011, and currently works part-time as the department historian. Ford spoke to Rotary on his favorite experiences at Tennessee and how the new name, image and likeness opportunities for college athletes will affect the game moving forward.
