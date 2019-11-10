Beat the Black Friday rush with Tennessee’s AllVols.comEarly Thanksgiving Sale, beginning Monday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. and running through Sunday, Nov. 17 at 11:59 p.m. on the official ticket website of Tennessee Athletics.
The early AllVols.com sale features discounted prices on the final home football game against Vanderbilt and the final three home volleyball matches as well as slashed prices for all remaining men’s and women’s basketball tickets – excluding the men’s hoops games against LSU and South Carolina.
There are no online fees for any purchase.
Fans can buy tickets for the final home football game against Vanderbilt (Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.) at a 20 – percent discount. For volleyball’s three remaining home matches of the season – Alabama (Nov. 22), Missouri (Nov. 24) and Auburn (Nov. 27) – tickets will be only $3.
Additionally, a voucher for a free ticket to a volleyball game can be found by visiting BigOrangeFriday.com.
For men’s basketball, all remaining inventory will be available at a 20 – percent discount, excluding home games against LSU (Jan. 4) and South Carolina (Jan. 11). Every ticket for women’s basketball will be $10 or less. SEC Sundays and the Lady Vols’ Dec. 8 matchup with Texas will be $10 while all other games are marked down to $5.
To purchase tickets or find more information visit AllVols.com and paint Tennessee orange!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.