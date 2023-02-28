There is an old basketball adage, attributed to legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt, that goes something like “scoring sells tickets, defense wins games and rebounding wins championships.”
The Stone Memorial Panthers found that to be true Saturday night. They shot the ball well from the field. They provided tenacious defense, and they had a very strong effort on the backboards which helped themknock off Page High School, 57-47 in the first round of the Region 4AAA tournament in Franklin.
“We harp on defense every day,” said Stone coach Neil Capps. “Defense wins game, rebounding wins championships. You’ve got to do those two things. If you don’t do those two things, you can’t win postseason basketball. You have to be tough on the offensive end, but you cannot win in the postseason without being able to defend and rebound.”
The win improves Stone Memorial to 24-5 for the season and puts them in the regional semifinal Feb. 28 against Spring Hill. The game will be held at Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville and is set to begin at 8:30 p.m.
The first half went back and forth, with neither team gathering much of an advantage. The Panthers got some hot shooting from Matthew Bilbrey and Preston Mayberry to help them grab a 17-14 lead after the first period. Page came firing back in the second period and took a 23-21 lead going into the intermission.
“We got off to a decent start, then it was back and forth after that,” Capps said. “It was just a really good game. It was physical. They tried to execute their stuff offensively, and we had extended possessions where we had to defend for 45-50 seconds.
“We were able to turn up the tempo, and we were able to disrupt their tempo, We sped them up a little bit, turned them over a little bit, and was able to get out and get to the rim, and get some easier looks around the rim.”
Stone Memorial extended its lead in the third period as the Panthers pushed their advantage to 37-31 heading into the final eight minutes. Page made a run late and cut it as close as five before the final horn.
Bilbrey led the way with 20 points for Stone Memorial. Mayberry scored 12 and Cade Capps tallied eight. Brady Lane chipped in six, and Wyatt Grothe added five. Connor Bowman scored two, and Jaydon Eldridge chipped in with one.
Andrew Cucuillia scored 15 points to lead Page.
“I thought Page shot the ball well,” coach Capps said. “We had a few defensive miscues. But we got in a groove and started making some good plays late, and it was a really nice game. I was pleased with how we played defensively. We gave them 23 points in the first half and 24 in the second.
“We held them to nine points in second quarter, eight points in the third period and 16 in the fourth period. That’s not a bad three quarters defensively. It shows how veteran our guys are to come on the road and have success against a really good team like Page.”
Now, the Panthers must focus on getting ready for Spring Hill. The Raiders are 16-13 overall.
“We can enjoy this win for 24 hours,” said coach Capps after the game. “We can’t celebrate for very long because we have to get ready for Spring Hill. They’re very good. To be able to go in to [Upperman’s home floor] Baxter and beat a good Upperman team, Spring Hill is not bad. We’ve got to be ready to go.”
