Joe Fisher, who has more than four decades of broadcasting experience with Nashville media and college sports, has joined Tennessee Tech University as news and communications director.
Fisher, most recently the director of broadcasting for Vanderbilt University Athletics, has extensive experience in covering local, regional and national news and events. His distinctive voice and personality led him to become well-known to audience members around the state.
“We are excited to welcome Joe to the Tech community,” Karen Lykins, Tech’s chief communication officer, said. “We value his experience, energy and work ethic, and look forward to seeing how he leads our efforts in telling Tennessee Tech’s story.”
Fisher was named Tennessee Co-Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association in 2013. The Regional Emmy winner is also a 2018 inductee of the Metro Nashville Public Schools Sports Hall of Fame.
Before joining Vanderbilt Athletics, he served as the weekend sports anchor and reporter for WKRN-TV and WSMV-TV in Nashville
“I am thrilled to be a part of the Tennessee Tech community,” Fisher said. “President Oldham has a marvelous plan for growth and success for this university, and I look forward to helping make that happen.”
Fisher’s public relations background includes experience as an account executive at Dye, Van Mol and Lawrence Public Relations in Nashville.
As Tech’s news and communications director, Fisher will oversee the news function of the university to external and internal audiences through media relations, video and radio work to promote the university and its strategic initiatives. As a member of the university’s Office of Communications and Marketing, he will present stories about the university to enhance its reputation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.