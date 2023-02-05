In today’s world of sports, even at the high school level, success is often measured by individual accomplishments. How many touchdowns have I scored? How many baskets did I make in the game? Or, how many home runs did I hit? For some, it is about “me!”
Stone Memorial High School basketball players Emily and Maggie Hazelton are a little bit old school in the way they think. They put themselves second on their list of priorities. For the Hazeltons, it has always been, and will always be, about the team.
“Playing behind players has never been an issue for us,” said Emily. “I know it is unusual to be that way, but we never have cared how many minutes we played, as long as we win. That has always been what’s important. Winning as a team always comes first against playing time.
“Mom and dad are big team people,” Maggie said. “They’re really good leaders, but they’ve always told us team comes first. They would say for us to ‘put your egos aside.’ Also, the other players are our friends, and you always want your friends to be successful.”
Emily and Maggie, and the Lady Panthers, are currently 7-19 on the year and winding down the 2022-’23 regular season. They will host Macon County Feb. 3 at 6 p.m.
Basketball has always been part of life for the Hazeltons, the twin daughters of Duane and Sarah Hazelton. Their father got them started playing sports at a very young age and, after a short stint in cheerleading, they knew they had found what they were meant to do with basketball.
“It has always been basketball for us. That’s what we love so much,” Emily said. “We did try cheerleading, but our dad was bound and determined we were doing something. If you are busy, he would say, then there is nothing for you to do to get in trouble.”
Emily and Maggie have been anything but trouble for the Stone Memorial girls basketball team. Over the last four years, the Lady Panthers have reached some very high highs, including a run at the state tournament. Stone Memorial, during the Hazeltons’ tenure, has also produced several college-bound players like Tessa Miller, Kenry Malone and Emma Capps.
“Playing behind players like Emma and Tessa, I loved it,” Maggie said. “When we would practice against them, there would be a lot of beating and banging every day, but it was the best time ever. Tessa, Emma and Kenry were great girls and great role models on and off the court. It was great to get to work with them.”
Stone Memorial Coach Mike Buck knows how important the Hazeltons have been to the basketball program.
“What Emily and Maggie’s joy is, and what their focus is, is team first, self-sacrifice, willingness to lead, and a willingness to be a selfless player,” Buck said. “What we really needed from them, they enjoy. They enjoy going to practice every day, beating and banging every day.
“It was Emma and Tessa, and Kendry. Now it is [post players] Kortney Headrick and Kailee Waldo that Emily and Maggie help get better. Usually people measure their success in basketball by whether they score the ball or not. Their parents have done a great job of instilling in them that you can find value and create value for yourselves in a variety of ways, and they’ve found ways to do that over the past four years.”
The Hazeltons may have helped others get better during their time in the black and gold, but they have talent, too. Buck said both are solid defenders, do a good job of passing, and can be depended on to be a force around the basket. The twins will be the first to say, however, they need to improve their shots.
The future looks bright for Emily and Maggie. They aren’t thinking about playing college basketball somewhere next year. As a matter of fact, they’ve already secured a spot to be equipment managers for the football team at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.
“Our dad is a football coach and we have been managing for him since the fourth grade,” Emily said. “We’ve been doing it every day for the last nine years. Dad calls it good father-daughter time. When we weren’t managing, we didn’t see him a lot. So, it is our way to be close to him, to spend more time with him.”
Right now, the Hazeltons are focused on helping the Lady Panthers make a long run in the postseason.
“Their constant selfless, how-can-I-help attitude, the willingness to help the team first, is so special,” Buck said about the Hazeltons. “They’re going to be so valuable at MTSU, just like they were here, and then in the work place and in their family life down the line. Those are great qualities. They’re rare, but they’re so refreshing to see in this day and age.
“Maggie and Emily are going to be around this program forever and there is no doubt they’re going to be successful at whatever they do. Being a part of this program matters to them. Every teammate they have had, whether they initially think of it, recognize and appreciate Maggie and Emily’s selfless attitude.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.