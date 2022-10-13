The 2022 Lake Tansi Resort’s Club Champions are Tomoko Ogihara-Huth, Ladies Club Champion; and Tracy Graham, Mens Club Champion for the 13th time.
Tansi names Club Champions
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 killed in weekend crashes
- One killed, two flown to area trauma centers
- Tracing the Lines: Genealogy from state to state
- School nutrition program receives No Kid Hungry grant
- Board to update dress code policies
- Jets earn first win of season against Wildcats
- Bribery case nets 6-year suspended sentence
- Elementary JV basketball continues
- Cruz gets maximum in death of wife
- Roadwork to close section of Hwy. 70 today
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.