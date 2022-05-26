Professional golfers from across Tennessee converged onto Lake Tansi Golf Course earler this week for the City of Crossville Team Championship.
Amongst the field were multiple golf professionals and amateurs from Cumberland County.
Fairfield Glade’s Jeff Houston, Cody King, Adam Forgey and Logan Stewart were in action alongside Bear Trace’s Kelvin Burgin and Golf Capital Learning Center’s Greg Wyatt.
Lake Tansi club champion Tracy Graham also competed in the two-day event.
King and Houston’s four-man team placed second overall at -23. Playing with them were Bill Benson and Hunter Stoneman.
Also tied for second was Burgin’s team at -23.
Houston finished at -1 through two days in the senior professional division while Graham posted a -3 as a senior amateur.
On day two, Burgin and Houston turned in eagles on the ninth hole while Graham eagled it on day one.
More photos available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
