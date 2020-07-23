The Lake Tansi Exchange Club’s annual golf tournament will be Aug. 15 at the Lake Tansi Golf Course.
The primary mission of the club is to provide assistance and financial support to Cumberland County organizations that deal directly with abused and neglected children.
As an all-volunteer organization, every dollar raised is donated directly to not-for-profit enterprises and projects that support this mission including the Stephens Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse, Kids on the Rise, Avalon Center, Teens Against Drugs, Blue Ribbon Day Project and many others. Due to Covid-19, this year has been particularly challenging for many of the organizations.
The golf tournament is the largest fundraiser of the year and provides an opportunity for fun, camaraderie, prizes and direct support for the prevention of child abuse.
The tournament will be an 18-hole select shot scramble with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. All teams must be four persons.
The fee is $75 per person or $300 per team and includes:
• Green Fees and Cart
• One mulligan per player
• Dinner at the pavilion following the tournament
• Prizes for Flight Winners, best women’s team, best senior team, closest to the pin, longest putt, most accurate drive, longest drive and more.
• Door prizes
• Opportunity to Win a New Car with a hole-in-one on selected par 3, sponsored by Dave Kirk Automotive.
In addition to the Prevention of Child Abuse, the Lake Tansi Exchange Club also supports scholarships for local high school students, Second Harvest Food Bank, the Honor Air Program and other Veteran projects throughout the year.
Corporate ($250) and Hole Sign ($100) Sponsorships are also available and these donations help to ensure the success of the event. For sponsorship information call 630-234-1137 or email wadeginger@gmail.com
Team entry forms are available at the Lake Tansi Pro Shop at 931-788-3301. For additional information about the tournament or to receive an entry form, call 931-788-2573 or email mary_aman@yahoo.com.
The Lake Tansi Exchange Club appreciates your support and looks forward to seeing you at this year’s tournament.
