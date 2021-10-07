The Cumberland County Chess Club will have its inaugural Susan E. Kantor Memorial Chess Tournament on National Chess Day, Saturday, Oct. 9.
The tournament will feature open and amateur sections.
With a total prize fund of $1,370, this is set to be a fantastic tournament spanning four rounds starting at 9 a.m., with the final round beginning at 4:30 p.m.
The entry fee is $30 – U.S. Chess and Tennessee Chess Association dues are required for entry.
Email president@cumberlandcountychess.org with any inquiries regarding the tournament.
Cumberland County Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. each Thursday at the ReMax office at 24 Oak Rd., just off Sparta Hwy. (the old Carriage House building).
Club meetings are free and open to the public. Masks are welcome, but not required.
